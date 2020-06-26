‘My new office a game changer to boost Ekiti tourism’

After a year plus as the Director-General, Ekiti State Cuncil for Arts and Culture with series of landmark achievements to lay claims to, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre has said that his recent appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to Governor Kayode Fayemi is a springboard for tourism development and promotion in the State.

Ojo-Lanre in a brief chat with Travelpulse&MICE spoke with great optimism that his appoinment is a new dawn for tourism redefinition in Ekiti State. According to him, “Tourism as one of the core sectors of every nation is an economy booster and in Ekiti State, I am proud to say we have all the paraphenalia to make it a sustaining sector for the state economy.

“With the practical vision of Governor Fayemi to reposition tourism in the state, I am optimistic that his unalloyed interest and support for the sector will open new avenue for investment opportunities.

“Also the new placement and appointment will gear a platform for creative ideas that will see to a productive and vabrant tourism sector.

“My appointment as SSA to Governor on Tourism Development is a call to higher service to the state and I will use all professional and travel connections to make the state proud.

“There are tasks ahead of us in Ekiti State when you talk of tourism and I will work within my jurisdiction to bring about a game changing and developmental agenda to meet the projection of the state.

“Tourism is an economy booster, it employs thousands of people, enriches private sector businesses and pays for important public services. Tourism works for each of us, every day; there is no how you cannot involve in one or two tourism activities in a day.

“Our action governor believes in investment promotion and development which is one of the most important components of tourism. This is the avenue we are going to concentrate on, coupled with other unique tourism strengths we have to take the state to the next level.”

When asked on the plans by the state government to design and implement the Ekiti Tourism Development Master Plan, Ojo-Lanre said every plan is intact, adding that Governor Fayemi is a man of his words, whatever he says, he will do without leaving any stone unturned.

“The state is putting up strategic plan that will help in the economic re-engineering to face the new normal that the post-COVID-19 is expected to to come with.

“Ekiti is not only blessed with human and natural resources but also has some of the unique tourism sites and compotents that will help to put Nigeria on a global stage.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story