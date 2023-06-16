Foremost fashion designer and entrepreneur, Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has said the recent National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, conferred on him by former President Muhammadu Buhari, was a recognition of the legacy of those who were in the industry before him and his present colleagues; saying the award was for all of them.

This was as he played host to the foremost hip-jo artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Pastor Poju Oyemade and newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties and Media, Dele Alake.

Vodi said he was thrilled by the award because it was the first time the fashion industry would get such recognition.

Related Posts No Content Available

“I am thrilled with joy and a sense of humility by this honour handed me by my country, as an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). This national honour is the first of its kind for a fashion entrepreneur in our country.”

Speaking further, he said he would always “recognise the legacy of my colleagues in the industry and especially the legends who were here before me. I share this honour with each and every one of them. This is not just for me, it’s for all of us.”

He expressed his appreciation to the immediate former president, Muhammadu Buhari, “for the honour. I do hope that as with other industries, more people in the fashion industry will be duly recognised in the future.”

He said the fashion industry contributes more to the economy than a lot of the other industries with many honourees put together; adding that the chain of value creation in the industry is such that we have millions of Nigerians who derive their daily bread from our work.

He added that it was his belief and hope that women designers would also get the pride of place they deserve.

“We are building an industry where today’s young people will be proud to say they want to be like us. That is already the case and we will not stop until this becomes a reality.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news





The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…