Favorite Akomaye Agiende also known as AK Praise or Ak has said he is committed changing the world of Nigerian music.

The musician, whose desire is to change the perception of the Nigerian music industry through his music, also stated that he is prepared to show the world what he has to offer.

The 24-year-old began his career in 2015 when he went to a recording studio also added that to wanting to succeed as a musician, he also wants to succeed as a business magnate.

“I believe that having a good life is when your dreams come true. If your goal is to amass more wealth than Dangote, you don’t need to give up if you haven’t yet,” he said.

With over three tunes already out and many more to come, he maintains his footing despite the heavy music industry bustle.

Traveling is AK Praise’s pleasure, and he finds inspiration in wonderful sound and peaceful environments.

He maintained that a steady presence and longevity in the industry as well as his versatility stands him out.

