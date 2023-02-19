By Segun Adebayo

Favourite Akomaye Agiende, also known as AK Praise or AK, has said he is committed to changing the world of Nigerian music.

The musician, whose desire is to change the perception of the Nigerian music industry through his music, also stated that he is prepared to show the world what he has to offer.

The 24-year-old, who began his career in 2015 when he went to a recording studio, added that he wanted to succeed as a musician and also as a business magnate.

“I believe that having a good life is when your dreams come true. If your goal is to amass more wealth than Dangote, you don’t need to give up if you haven’t yet,” he said.

With over three tunes already out and many more to come, he maintains his footing despite the heavy music industry bustle.

Traveling is AK Praise’s pleasure, and he finds inspiration in wonderful sound and peaceful environments.

He maintained that a steady presence and longevity in the industry as well as his versatility stood him out.

