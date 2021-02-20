My mother’s swollen feet

I recently observed that my mother, who is 55 years of age, has swollen feet. She also coughs while lying down. Please let me know what could be the cause as well as the treatment.

Rabia (by SMS)

It appears that your mother has a Congestive Heart failure, Heart failure is an illness in which the pumping action of the heart becomes less and less powerful. When this happens, blood does not move efficiently through the circulatory system and starts to back up, increasing the pressure in the blood vessels and forcing fluid from the blood vessels into body tissues. Symptoms depend on which area of the body is most involved in the reduced pumping action. When the left side of the heart (left ventricle) starts to fail, as it is the case with your mother, fluid collects in the feet (edema) and lungs. Although heart failure can be reversible with good medical care, it is important for this intervention to be carried out by a competent medical doctor to avoid adverse complications.

