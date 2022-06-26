My mother was killed by bandits while protecting my brother, Bauchi woman tells governor

How else can one describe the bravery of a 52-year-old mother, Maryam Mohammed, who laid down her life in order to save that of her son when armed bandits stormed her community in Sabon Garin Jada in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State other than to say that she died like a heroine.

Little wonder, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while sympathizing with the residents of Sabon Gari Jada, described Maryam Mohammed as a heroine.

He said that her death was not in vain, saying his administration will immortalize her because according to the Governor, “her heroic act was an example for others, especially women”.

Her daughter gave a touching account of how her mother was brutally killed by the bandits while preventing the abduction of her son.

Halima, who described her 52-year-old mother, Maryam Mohammed as a heroine, said that the bandits struck their community at about 6 pm on Tuesday, saying with tearful eyes that “they were shooting sporadically.

“Everybody was afraid to face them considering that they were heavily armed. They got to our house and dragged my elder brother Yaya, and tried to abduct him but my mother would not let them do that, she gave them a good fight.”

She further said that her late mother took a pestle from the kitchen and fearlessly attempted to prevent the heavily armed bandits from taking her son.

Halima said that, “My mother was brave. They were 11 of them that entered our house. They tried to kill my elder brother by shooting him. When they did not succeed, they decided to take him away but my mother refused, dragging with them seriously.”

She said that her mother broke the arm of one of the bandits by hitting him with the pestle severally in order for him to let go of her son. This led to her being shot by the bandits before they fled.





She added that they inflicted heavy injuries on her brother, Yaya before fleeing Sabon Garin Jada.

The governor who visited the community on Saturday to sympathise with residents of communities attacked by bandits, praised the bravery of late Maryam.

Bala Mohammed described the slain Maryam, a mother of eight children as a hero who died to save loved ones saying she would not be forgotten for her rare sacrifice.

He decried the activities of bandits in the state of recent, saying the government would not fold its hands and watch the state being overrun by bandits. He charged every citizen to join hands with security agencies and the government to prevent bandits from operating in any part of the state.

Alkaleri Council Chairman, Yusuf Garba, declared that the bandits have infiltrated the state through neighbouring communities in Plateau and Taraba States, attacking and killing four people in some communities in the area.