My mother wanted me to get married, not play football – Flamingos captain

Nigeria’s U17 women’s national team captain, Harmony Chidi, has revealed that her mother preferred she got married rather than playing football.

The Flamingos captain said her grandmother was the only person who stood by her ambition and encouraged her to continue playing despite the opposition from her mum.

“When I started football, my mama didn’t allow me play; she didn’t want me playing football, she wanted me to get married. Only my grandma encouraged me and now my grandma is no more, it’s just my mum and me now,” Chidi said.

Reflecting on the challenges she encountered in her football journey, the Imo Strikers Queens player who is on loan to Bayelsa Queens, identified injuries and the loss of friendships as some of her most painful experiences.

“Nothing hard me pass injury, all my friends leave me, nobody wan associate with me,” Chidi recalled.

She also revealed her ambition, which is to become greater than Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala.

The Flamingos captain identified the former African Footballer of the Year as one of her biggest inspirations.

Chidi named Oshoala alongside Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Raphinha as some of the footballers she admires.

“My dream is to be greater than Asisat Oshoala,” the Imo State-born said.