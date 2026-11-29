THE week that passed was a mixture of bitter-sweet memories. Bitter because it marked the 20th anniversary – Sunday, 26 November 2006 – of the transition of my mother at a time and in a manner that left me befuddled. Sweet, however, because, as it is said, sweet are the memories of the righteous. “The memory of the just is blessed; but the name of the wicked shall rot.” (Proverbs 10:7).

My mother’s memories will never fade from my mind. They will remain evergreen. Her toils. Her pains. Her love. Her stoicism. Her sacrifices. Her selfless service. Others before self. The sufferings and hardship she bore with equanimity. The sorrows. The tears. And, of course, the victories – made more sweet because they were plucked out of raging fires. Not only will I never forget, I will also share them with my children (Genesis 18:19), so that they can travel from one generation to another.

The first set of tributes was published in my TREASURES column (Wednesday, 25 November 2026 edition of the NEW TELEGRAPH newspaper, on the back page). This is another set. Enjoy it:

AN EXTRAORDINARY MAMA

I met Mama sometime around 1985/86 when I was still a university student and Bola and I were still dating. One singular trait that stood her out right from my first interaction with her was her humility and kind-heartedness. I met Mama at a village called Ago-Paanu close to Owo town. From that day, I knew her to put the needs of everyone above her own needs; her kindness and generosity knew no bounds.

Mama took me as one of her own; she made my journey with Bola, her son, very smooth without knowing it would not end up the way she had expected. Mama had a small provisions shop at Ago-Paanu; she offered me almost everything in her shop to eat with so much joy and love! I witnessed the benevolence of her love, what with her calling all her neighbours to come and greet me in her Owo language!

I also remember in 1993 how worried Mama was when she was told that the association between Bola and me would not work out as expected. She rushed down to Lagos, but the rest is history!

Mama, your life was truly a blessing, rich in impact, full of kindness and quiet strength. I am immensely proud to call you “My Mama, my wonderful Mama Bola”. – Tolly.

NOT DAUGHTER-IN-LAW, BUT DAUGHTER

I write this tribute not because I am married to her son, but because I became her daughter and she, my mother. She never made me feel like a daughter-in-law. She taught me the little Owo language I speak today. That early turbulence in my life as a mother, the first pregnancy I carried with enormous challenges. Doctors doubted I could carry the baby to term; the one that I thought would be by my side to care for me and the baby was swallowed up by journalism and his own distractions.

Many times I wept; ‘Yeemi would clean my face with her own wrapper. She encouraged me with many of the stories of her own battles. She pleaded, persuaded and encouraged me to stay on, even when I wanted to throw in the towel. She would lay her hands on my tummy and we would both laugh as the baby moved. She nursed all the children with compassionate love and cherished them so much. I wish she could see them now!

I give thanks to God each time I listen to other women talk about their mothers-in-law because ‘Yeemi, as I fondly called her, was my mother and not a mother-in-law. I can hardly discuss during my counselling classes without mentioning you. Keep resting in peace, ‘Yeemi luka! – Funsho BOLAWOLE.

MAMA, MY MAMA!

I am not your daughter by blood, but you made me your daughter by love. Mama, I married your son, Aare Asiwaju Haruna, in 1999, and you were there. I married Haruna because of you. The first day Haruna brought me home to you as a potential wife, I fell in love with you. I saw my mother’s figure in you. You blessed our marriage. You came and stayed with us. Mama, you were not a wicked mother-in-law.

You took me as your own daughter. Mama, you helped me to take care of my three children. You bathed them. You fed them. You rocked them to sleep. You taught them to call you “Mama”. You were not just their grandmother: you were their second mother.

Mama, I rise today and call you blessed! My children are grown up today because you helped me to raise them. Sheriff Ayomide will never forget you. Aishat Oyinade will forever remember you for good. Abdul-Hameed Oluwajuwon will be grateful to you for life. Sleep well, Mama! – Your daughter, Maryam Bolatiwa Omolajomo.

I NEVER MET YOU, BUT I KNOW YOU!

Mama, I never met you. I married your son as a second wife 15 years after you had left this world. I never heard your voice, I never tasted your food, I never felt your hug. But, Mama, I know you!

I know you because I married your son. The way Haruna loves, the way he respects, the way he prays, the way he takes care of his family – that is you! You raised him well before you left. I know you because I also see you every day in my daughter.

Mama, God gave me a daughter, and your son named her Nana-Khadijat after you. When I call “Khadijat!” in this house, your name still answers. When she smiles, I see your smile.

Today, I rise and call you blessed! Mama, rest well! Your name lives on! – From your daughter-in-law, Aliyah Opeyemi Omolajomo, and granddaughter, Nana-Khadijat.

BEYOND A MOTHER-IN-LAW

Some relationships go beyond titles, and some people come into our lives and occupy places in our hearts that words can hardly describe. Mama Florence Oluwagbemigun was one such woman in my life. She was not just a mother-in-law; she was a mother, indeed!

Mama never saw or treated me as a son-in-law in the conventional sense of the word. To her, I was simply one of her children. She embraced me with genuine motherly love, affection and acceptance, making me feel completely at home in her family. Her love was not conditional, nor was it restricted by the boundaries of marriage. She demonstrated through her actions that motherhood is not merely about giving birth but also about loving, caring, understanding and making sacrifices for others.

One particular experience that remains indelibly etched in my memory was a misunderstanding I once had with my wife. To my utmost surprise, Mama did not automatically take sides with her daughter simply because she was her biological child. Instead, she vehemently reprimanded my wife and demonstrated remarkable fairness in her judgement, making it clear that truth and fairness mattered more to her than sentiments. That incident revealed the depth of her love, wisdom and sense of justice. It was one of the many ways she made me understand that I was truly her son and not merely her son-in-law.

Mama was exceptionally loving, kind-hearted, compassionate and empathetic. Her concern for the welfare of her children extended to their homes and families. She played a very significant role in helping us nurse and care for my two children. Her presence, support and motherly assistance during those periods were invaluable. These were not just acts of kindness; they were expressions of a heart that genuinely cared for the happiness and well-being of her family.

She was also remarkably humble, accommodating and approachable. Her disposition made it easy for people around her to feel accepted and loved. She possessed that rare ability to make others feel that they mattered, and her motherly affection was evident in the way she related with everyone around her.

Mama, I remain eternally grateful for the privilege of having shared a part of my life’s journey with you. You may have gone beyond the reach of our physical embrace, but you will never go beyond the reach of our cherished memories. – Pastor Olaoye Julius.

SWEETEST GRANDMA EVER!

My earliest and fondest memories of childhood are filled with you spoiling and pampering me, my brother and my cousins during our holidays in Lagos. Travelling to Lagos to spend time with you was something I always looked forward to while growing up.

I can still remember the call my mum received that Sunday afternoon and how she burst into tears at the news of your passing! Twenty years have gone by, but the beautiful memories remain.

Thank you for being the sweetest grandma ever! – Precious Olaoye, granddaughter.

A GRANDMA WHO TRULY LOVED US

I was only a child when Mama passed on to glory, but I still remember her. I remember her voice and her thick Owo accent. I remember when she lived with us and how she was constantly concerned about her grandchildren. It is sad that all we now have are memories, but it is also beautiful that we even have those memories because the fact that a person is missed is evidence that they lived and left a good mark. Daddy talks about her often. So, today we remember Mama specially and share with the world our fond memories of a mother and grandmother who truly loved us all. Till we meet again where the sun never sets, rest well, Mama! With love, Temitope for the Bolawole children.

SHE NEVER CAME EMPTY-HANDED!

“Mama Owo”, as we all fondly called her, was a woman of immense kindness, unconditional love, and remarkable hard work. I first came to know her in the early 1980s during her visits to us in Ede (old Oyo State, now Osun State). The moment she arrived, the entire compound would erupt with excitement as we all would shout “Mama Owo! Mama Owo! Mama Owo!”

She never came empty-handed. Mama would bring bags overflowing with yams, palm oil, bush-meat, provisions, aadun, elekute, and so many other treats. Whenever she visited, I loved listening to her and my mother converse in their rich Owo dialect—using expressive words like Gede-gede (everything), Erubo (welcome), Odegbe (goat), and Suuwooo (who are you?).

During school holidays, travelling to Owo town—specifically Ago-Paanu, where she lived—was the highlight of our year. We knew that at Mama’s house, we would eat 24/7; she truly knew how to spoil her grandchildren with good food and warmth.

Beyond her generosity, what I admired most about Mama was her sharp intellect. Although she never had the opportunity of formal Western education, she was remarkably gifted with languages and communicated effortlessly in English, Pidgin English, Ebira, Yoruba, and her native Owo dialect.

How I wish Mama were still with us today! Yet, I take solace knowing that she lived a truly fulfilled, impactful life. Rest in peace, Mama Owo! – Funsho Omiyale.

GONE, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!

I remember the day I left home for boarding school; then I was in secondary school, completely unaware that it would be the last time I would have the privilege of seeing you alive. I left with the innocent assumption that I would return home to meet you. Sadly, life had a different plan! Death came without an invitation, leaving behind memories that I have carried for two decades.

I will never stop being grateful for the privilege of having you as my grandmother. I wish you could see the person I have become and all the years you have missed! I hope, wherever your soul rests, you will know that you are still loved, still remembered, and still cherished.

May Allah forgive your shortcomings, illuminate your grave, grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and reunite us in Jannah! – Omolajomo Hakeem Seyi.

Need we say more?