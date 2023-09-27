Mrs Tayelolu Solomon has been charged with killing her 65-year-old husband, Felix Solomon, with a pestle after an argument in Ondo State.

According to the state-owned newspaper, the incident occurred over the weekend at GRA in Ondo town .

According to reports, the couple had a persistent crisis, and the woman had threatened to kill him.

According to the deceased’s son, Ibukun Solomon, who observed the occurrence, his mother murdered his father in his sleep following a minor quarrel.

“My mother killed my father with a pestle in my presence and took to her heels. She used the pestle to hit his head when he was asleep,” he narrated.

“Earlier on the fateful day, a minor argument ensued between them, resulting in a fight. After the fight, my father went to lie on the chair, and my mother hit his head with the pestle

“He became unconscious in the process and fell down from where he was sleeping. My mother used the pestle to hit my father’s head three times, and he later died

“When my mother saw that my father was already unconscious, she hid the pestle at the back of our house and ran away

“I alerted some of the residents, who rushed my father to the hospital. But he later died. His corpse has been deposited at the morgue. My mother had three children for my father, and I’m the last child.”

The deceased was discovered on the floor of the residence when members of the neighbourhood came to the scene. They also requested assistance from the police. It was also learnt that the deceased intended to report the woman to her relatives before his wife killed him.

A deceased family member stated that they were attempting to resolve the couple’s ongoing feud before tragedy struck.





According to the insider, this was not the first time the couple had a fight, and the family had resolved it amicably.