A 30- year-old man, Muhammad Abdulganiyu, has dragged his wife, Ma’arufat Ibrahim before a Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, for allegedly moving out of their matrimonial home.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant told the court that he returned on August 16 to find his door locked and his wife nowhere to be found.

“My neighbour told me that my mother in-law came to our house and took my wife away.

“I love my wife and I don’t deprive her of her needs, “he said.

The defendant said she loved her husband too but that her husband ordered her to leave because she had ulcer and there was no food at home.

The judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, ordered the couple to apologise to each other.

Kyaudai adjourned the case and ordered their parents to appear in court.

