My mother in-law did not allow my wife return to me ’cos I’m poor —Man

A business man, Isma’il Ibrahim, has dragged one Zainab Muhammad, his mother in-law, to a Shari’a Court at Rigasa Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly refusing to allow his wife return to her matrimonial home.

The complainant told the court that the defendant stopped his wife from returning home due to his financial state.

“I love my wife and I want her home. I pray the court to assist me get my wife back,” he said.

In her defense, the defendant said she stopped her daughter from going to her matrimonial home due to lack of care by the complainant.

She said her daughter had caesarean section and lost her baby.

She added that the complainant failed to pay the hospital bill and abandoned his wife with her for three months without care.

“He came after three months, requesting that his wife should return to him and I told him she has to stay with me for six months to enable her to be fully recovered.

“My daughter fell sick after the operation and I was the one that paid for all her medication and feeding throughout the period,’’ she said.

She told the court that she was ready to hand over her daughter to her husband if he paid all she spent on medication and feeding for nine months.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta, adjourned the case for the defendant to present the total sum of the money she spent on her daughter.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE