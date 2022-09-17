My mother died 42 years after her husband — Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that his mother, Lady Evangelist, Bosede Akeredolu died precisely 42 years after the demise of her husband.

Akeredolu made the disclosure while receiving members of the State Executive Council led by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedadiwa, a traditional ruler from Ikale community, Ondo state and a host of others, on a condolence visit, at his residence in Orogun in Akinyele local government area of Oyo State on Saturday.

The governor who stated that his mother has chosen the right time said she had succeeded in seeing children to the top echelon of their careers.

He added that even though he was the first graduate in the family, his other siblings have made marks in their chosen careers.

Akeredolu who described his late mother as a prayer warrior said she detested third-party interference in the affairs of her children and their spouses.

He added that God is so gracious to his late mum to have been survived by all the seven children that she gave birth to.

According to him, “my late mum was highly favoured and product of unquantified grace of God. She gave birth to seven children and all of them survived her.

“She lived a fulfilled and meaningful life. She is an epitome of the biblical virtuous woman and dutiful wife.





“My mother is a prayer warrior. What I will miss most in her is the intercessory prayers. Anytime you put a call through to her, the response was always ‘let us pray’.

“My late mum detests third-party interference in the private and marital lives of her children.

“My mother died at the right time. Many of you wouldn’t have been here if this incident happened in 2023 and thereafter.

“I thank God for her life. The necessary arrangement is being made to move her corpse to Ondo state for a befitting burial.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Aiyedadiwa said mama lived a purposeful and meaningful life.

He said mama is so blessed and highly favoured to have produced a two terms governor in Ondo State.

According to her, mama will be remembered for her words of wisdom and biblical counsel.

Also speaking, the Oniju of Iju Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, commiserated with the governor over the demise of his mother.

Oba Olumoyegun expressed the readiness of his council to participate actively in the burial ceremony of the nonagenarian.

He thanked the governor for his benevolence to the people of Ikale, especially the naming of the State University after one of its illustrious sons, Chief Olusegun Agagu.

Also, the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams commiserated with the Ondo state governor on the demise of his mother.

The CP prayed to God to give the family fortitude to bear what he described as an irreparable loss.