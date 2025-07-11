My mission is to reposition FTAN for meaningful growth, financial strength— Badaki

The candidate for the position of president in the forthcoming elective AGM of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Aliyu Badaki and the first deputy president of the federation has promised to strategically reposition FTAN for vibrant visibility and agenda driven body to sustainably transform the federation.

Dr. Aliyu Badaki, who spoke with Travelpulse and MICE on his eight-point agenda, said his on a mission to redefine FTAN through strategic repositioning.

With his deep understanding of the tourism industry and proven leadership track record, Dr. Badaki aims to propel FTAN forward.

The Badaki Movement, his campaign manifesto, outlined eight key initiatives to drive growth, unity, and innovation.

His manifestos include:

1. Forging unstoppable partnerships with governments, tourism agencies, and stakeholders to unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

2. Fostering unity in diversity by uniting associations under a common purpose, ensuring collective success and relevance.

3. Expanding FTAN’s influence through strategic alliances, amplifying its reach and impact.

4. Building a stronger FTAN by fortifying the organization, empowering it to drive meaningful change and growth.

5. Developing relevant programs for a brighter future, strengthening FTAN and the tourism industry.

6. Amplifying FTAN’s image through effective communication and marketing, showcasing Nigeria’s rich tourism industry.

7. Ensuring legacy by implementing smooth succession plans, securing FTAN’s future and building a lasting legacy.

8. Achieving financial strength by diversifying revenue streams and building a robust financial framework.

Through these initiatives, Dr. Badaki aims to redefine FTAN’s existence, drive growth, and build a stronger, more resilient organization.

His vision is to propel FTAN forward, unlocking new opportunities and promoting the development of Nigeria’s tourism industry.”

Dr. Badaki Aliyu Ajayi is a hospitality and tourism expert with over 30 years of experience in Nigeria’s industry. He has excelled as a hotelier, consultant, and educator, demonstrating his skills in hospitality operations, business development, and workforce training.

Dr. Badaki holds a National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management from the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Bayero University Kano, a Master’s in Recreation and Tourism from Ekiti State University, and a Ph.D. in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Imo State University.

As Managing Director/CEO of Blissy Hospitality Services Ltd., he has transformed multiple hotel properties, driving operational improvements and revenue growth. His roles in the industry include Chairman of HATMAN’s FCT chapter, National President of HATMAN, and current 1st Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

In academia, Dr. Badaki serves as an External Examiner for various polytechnics and delivers lectures at institutions such as the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and Afe Babalola University.

He is committed to community service in his hometown, Iyara, Kogi State, supporting local development through projects and entrepreneurship training. Dr. Badaki’s career reflects his dedication to elevating hospitality standards and mentoring future professionals. He is married with children and resides in Abuja.

READ ALSO: FTAN decries absence of navigational aides on Lagos waterways