Isaac Shobayo

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has stated that his mission is to recover and reset the state from the damage unleashed on it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

Barrister Mutfwang, in a statement signed by James Mannok, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, stated this in Pankshin in continuation of his town hall meetings across the state.

He regretted that Gov. Lalong is a governor with no projects to commission except lies and unguarded utterances and therefore urged Nigerians to reject and kill APC before they kill democracy, as reflected in the hardships the people are facing in all sectors of life.

He promised that the PDP under him would provide true leadership and leave a legacy of social justice and service to the people.

Barrister Mutfwang noted that security, rural development, health, education, the needs of the physically challenged, pensions, traders, youth, and women are part of his vision for a new plateau state.

State party chairman Chris Hassan said Barr Mutfwang has the intellectual capacity to push the fortunes of Plateau, stressing that the party has no legal encumbrance that will hinder its participation in the elections.

The Director General of the campaign, Letep Dabang, said as a former chieftain of the APC, the party has failed the people while it has remained a lawless party, as it exhibited during its primaries, which are still in court.

The Town Hall meeting featured interaction between Barr Mutfwang and various representatives of groups and stakeholders from Pankshin on various issues bordering on economy, security, welfare, infrastructure, and social.

The campaign train also paid homage to the Pankshin traditional council led by Mishkom Mupun, and Da Yusuf Walle Fwangbiring.

Barrister Mutfwang promised that he will do his best to address the challenges of the people while soliciting their fatherly blessings.

Mishkom Walle stressed that all they want for their people is good governance.

