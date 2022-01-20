My membership card intact, former Zamfara gov, Yari replies Shinkafi

Former Zamfara State governor and aspirant for the office of national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulaziz Yari has said his membership card remains intact.

The former Governor made the declaration on the heels of claim by Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs to the Zamafara State Government, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi that Abdulazizi Yari has ceased to be a member of the ruling party in the North West state.

Shinkafi who defected to the APC last year from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made the allegation on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring his aspiration for the position of national chairman.

But the former Zamfara State governor, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, and signed by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare said Shinkafi spoke out of ignorance.

Yari said it was embarrassing that Shinkafi, a new entrant to APC would come to the public space to allege that a two term governor was no longer a member of platform he is seeking to lead as national chairman.

The former governor who described Shinkafi as an errand boy of Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, further urged the public to disregard what he called misinformation and campaign of calumny.

The statement read in part:” We urge the public to ignore a chanting of an errand boy who will stop at nothing than to cause confusion in the public, simply to mislead the teeming supporters of His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, and to further attract large sum from his pay masters. He is not serious in the race of being the National Chairman of our great Part APC.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, was in APGA throughout the 16 years period of PDP rule; for that period, he was just a nuisance in APGA because he caused a lot of trouble and I believed the APGA as a party is in a better position to give detailed account of what Sani Shinkafi represent.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a Governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA. It was when Matawalle defected that he Sani cross carpeted to join his pay masters. For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari is a party man to the core with the following qualifications at his disposal:He is a registered member of the APC with his membership Card obtained by him.

“He is the Only known Chairmanship Aspirant coming from Zamfara in particular and the North West geo-political zone; the party and general public should disregard any Noise maker claiming to be an Aspirant under the Umbrella of APC.

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari has paid his due in the party and a well-known Financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He will continue to do his best until the party attain victory.

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, being a tested administrator, is committed to ensure that the party principles are adhered to strictly beginning from how the secretariat will be run. The party will certainly take centre stage.

“With his political dexterity and network, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, is committed to deploy these skills to draw influential persons into the party and close ranks with existing leaders within the party for the overall progress of APC. These qualities cannot be denied even by the blind.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi is nothing but a noise maker and nothing more than that. Abdulaziz Yari has done so much to build APC and is still doing more to uplift the All Progressives Congress (APC) to greater heights and would as a matter of fact wouldn’t want to join issues with the likes of Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi who always be directed by his pay masters before he can say anything.

“We urge the Mai Mala-Buni led committee to be more circumspect in its dealings, and should not allow the likes of Sani Shinkafi to come to the Party National Headquarters to make noise, knowing fully well that he is an unserious person considering his antecedents in APGA.

“Members of the public would see clearly that he is just a political prostitute.

“We wish to ask Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, that why are his Attacks been targeted at His Excellency, Abdulaziz Yari. Why not Tanko Almakura, Senator Sani Musa, Ali Modu Sherrif or the rest of the chairmanship aspirants, reason being that he was employed to come to APC and do a hatchet Job similarly to the ones he did while in APGA.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi being a destroyer and ingrate personality from the foregoing; Therefore, we implore members of the public and our party members as well to see Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi as an unserious Party member and the public should ignore him, as doing so would only amount to waste of time.

“A well-meaning party member is expected to preach peace and unity at this critical period of our party, when important issues are been discussed a view to bringing all party men and women under one roof in other to retain power come 2023. It is therefore not period for self-destruction and internal bickering and rumour mongering among party members.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is a party of disciplined people with high sense of patriotism, and therefore Abdulaziz Yari will not in any way share issues with the likes of Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi.”