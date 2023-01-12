“My mama no born girl, abeg,” Shubby Funds

”If I go Naira house self I no dey greet her or follow her talk.”

EntertainmentLatest News
By Rachael Omidiji
born girl shuddy funds

Shuddy Funds Fashola, a.k.a Shubby funds, an entertainer and brother to Nigerian pop star Naira Marley has announced via his Instagram page the disassociation of Zinoleesky’s ex-girlfriend, Subomi not being their blood sister.

Days after the announcement by the talented Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, of an update about his relationship with Subomi.

Zinoleesky made it known that he was no longer in a relationship with the said girl, Subomi.

On this note, Nairamarley’s brother announced the true identity of subomi, as they are not related by blood.
He said in a caption,” my mama no born girl, abeg.”

Read Also:http://I have dated 3 celebrities after the BBnaija show, Laycon

Adding that, Subomi and him do not follow each other on Instagram talkless of communicating whenever they see.
He said,” we no dey follow each other on Instagram….. If I go Naira house self I no dey greet her or follow her talk.”

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Latest News

Osun shuts mining sites to restore sanity, threatens to go after illegal miners

Entertainment

I’m committed to making relatable music, says Meskill

Latest News

Loans: Creditors have full confidence in Nigeria’s ability to repay — Buhari

Latest News

I have dated 3 celebrities after BBnaija show, Laycon

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More