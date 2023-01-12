“My mama no born girl, abeg,” Shubby Funds

”If I go Naira house self I no dey greet her or follow her talk.”

Shuddy Funds Fashola, a.k.a Shubby funds, an entertainer and brother to Nigerian pop star Naira Marley has announced via his Instagram page the disassociation of Zinoleesky’s ex-girlfriend, Subomi not being their blood sister.

Days after the announcement by the talented Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, of an update about his relationship with Subomi.

Zinoleesky made it known that he was no longer in a relationship with the said girl, Subomi.

On this note, Nairamarley’s brother announced the true identity of subomi, as they are not related by blood.

He said in a caption,” my mama no born girl, abeg.”

Adding that, Subomi and him do not follow each other on Instagram talkless of communicating whenever they see.

He said,” we no dey follow each other on Instagram….. If I go Naira house self I no dey greet her or follow her talk.”