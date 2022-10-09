My life changed since I became famous on Instagram —Bisi Emmanuel

One of Nigeria’s fast-rising music acts on Instagram, Bisi Manuel is quietly building a unique music brand for himself in a very competitive music space. He speaks about his rise to fame and how music changed his life, in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

At what point did you discover your talent for music?

Music has been a given and love from my childhood. I was told about my musical enthusiasm as a child; so the discovery has been before I can do anything with the reality.

You have been drawing attention to yourself in the last few years but it seems to have surged now. What do you think is responsible for this?

Well, I won’t say the surge is done. But then God helping me, I’ve done a lot of musical numbers to celebrate a lot of people and God has kept on the status and interests of a large crowd due to consistent uploads of great works. The effect of all of these and my current trending release “You are the most high” contributed largely the popularity. Instagram created the bridge; the connection to meet a large audience.

You didn’t just start making music; how did it happen?

I discovered early that people love the way I sound and my creativity with music. I just want to express what I think about different spheres of life via this mode. In the early days of creating content, I was inspired by those who did this before me. Someone like EmmaohmyGod and every vocal creative people online helped me a lot.

You are based in Akure but it seems your location is affecting the growth of your brand. Do you see it that way?

I don’t agree with that notion. My location has no negative effect on my career. Many people who are familiar with Adebisi Emmanuel Adetayo a.k.a Bisimanuel, knew him online while he was doing his music from Akure. I’m a pure example of the location doesn’t make the person.

You have done a lot of cover to popular songs, one of which was JAHO by Kizz Daniel. Why haven’t you been doing more?

There have been a lot of issues with doing covers of other artistes. Until your cover becomes a crowd-pleasing sensation, everyone is fine. That has not stopped us from doing covers though; we just share the energy across different music styles and opportunities.





What inspires your line of songs?

I will always say God first; He daily loads me with inspiration to drive the dream. Another thing that drives me is my experience, and of course my country and the world at large

Have you always wanted to be a gospel singer?

Well, I just love singing. Also every opportunity I get to praise God, bless other people, so I just keyed into that.

When you see other music acts charging huge fee for their performances as secular artistes, does it bother you?

I charge huge money too; I pray I grow to charge more (smiles). But I don’t charge to go praise God anywhere.

I mean don’t you feel if you had been a secular artiste, you would have been charging same amount?

I charge when I play at corporate events, weddings, naming, burials, birthdays and even online

How hard has it been building your brand from the scratch?

The trick and joy is I didn’t know what I was building, and years after we started I still don’t feel like I’m trying to build anything.

Tell us about life in Akure and making music from that city?

Akure is a peaceful place, where most people don’t care about what you are doing or why. I have peace and freedom to create my contents.

What’s your life without music and what would you have been doing it not music?

I’m currently doing my PHd in Computer Science, so that would have been my thing.

Tell us about the biggest music stage you have performed?

The Ondo State Yearly Praise Party, with the blinding lights and the crowded park.

When is Bisi Manuel settling down?

That will come pretty soon.

If there is something you have not been doing well or getting right with your career, what would it be?

That will be management because it’s really hard to manage yourself. And being an artiste and a manager at the same time is limiting.

Tell us one big gospel and secular artistes you would like to work with?

Travis Greene, Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

