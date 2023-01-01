My life as digital marketer, movie maker —Martini Animashaun

From building a brand for himself in the digital marketing industry to producing thought-provoking movies, Martini Animashaun is establishing himself as one of the sought-after movie makers in the industry. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his career and plans for 2023.

How do you juggle your roles as an actor, a digital marketer and an entertainer?

I have developed the skills that enable me to juggle my responsibilities without one affecting the other. I think I have the ability to manage my time and engagements properly with the help of my team. When you have a team of experts who put the best of their efforts into making your dreams come to life, you will not have problems dealing with your engagements.

The Nigerian entertainment industry in recent times has witnessed a lot of divorce matters. There was an unexpected rise in 2022; what do you think contributed to this and how do you think it can be controlled?

I doubt there has been a rise in the number of divorce cases in the industry. I think it is more pronounced because of the personalities involved. I cannot tell you what contributed to anyone’s union ending; they would be the best to tell you. On how it can be curbed, I would say communication is key in every relationship but unfortunately, most of us leave things unattended to until they become difficult to fix. This is one area we all need to work on and pay attention to in order to save our homes. Beyond that, it takes a healed person to be able to properly articulate their thoughts. Communication, love and acceptance are very important if one must maintain a happy home.

Politicians are using actors and actresses to drive their campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections. Do you think this is normal?

Using? No, aiding and supporting, yes. These are adults who consciously make their decision as they deemed right. If anyone comes out to state that they did not make their decision with a sane mind, then we can think otherwise. Until then, I want to believe they are not being used and nothing is abnormal about their decision.

Can you campaign for any politician?

No.

What are the gains of being an actor?





The fame, the profit and the exposure are some of the things I love about the acting life.

