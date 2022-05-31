My life as a triathlete, businessman has been eventful, I want to raise many others ― Justin Kaufmann

Giving his life a meaning and ensuring that he reaches the peak of his career as an athlete has always been the watchword for famous Ironman triathlete, philanthropist, and businessman, Justin Kaufmann.

Kaufmann who grew up in New York City where he played baseball and won awards including all state catchers while speaking about his life in an interaction with Tribune Online recalled how he started his career in sports as a baseball player but made the transition into bodybuilding and Ironman triathlon.

According to him, he signed up for the Ironman competition, which is a 140.6 triathlon that consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. Placing top 5 in his age group, his career as a triathlete received a boost when tailwind nutrition extended sponsorship to him.

Speaking further about how his life transformed from being an athlete to a businessman who now runs Regium Media, a contemporary and modern agency working with over 1000 clients monthly, Kaufmann disclosed that being innovative helped him to keep in touch with happenings in the business world, adding that “being an innovative mind can’t be old fashioned as it would keep anyone abreast of events and place them within big opportunities.”

Also speaking about his Ironman Foundation which currently raises money for those who lost their means of livelihood and family members to COVID-19, Kaufmann said “I know that I am at a stage in my life and career where my community involvement needs to be more. With that said, I have teamed up with Ironman Foundation to raise money for those that lost homes, jobs and family members during Covid-19.”

“If it wasn’t for the Ironman triathlon, chasing my passion for fitness, inspiring people, and providing help for those struggling then I would’ve never found my true happiness, giving.”

On his plans to help people, especially the younger generation reach their goals in business with innovation and technology, he added that people clearly didn’t understand that they have to be thinking five to ten years ahead with technology, insisting that the importance of hard work and consistency will add immeasurable value to any business they are committed to.