My late father would be proud of my honorary doctorate degree — Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s leading female music act, Tiwa Savage who was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at her alma mater, the University of Kent in the United Kingdom has said her late dad would be proud that she is now being addressed as Dr Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa who has had an illustrious musical career was a graduate of Business Administration before venturing into music has continued to dominate the music space amid accolades and recognitions from within and outside Nigeria.

The singer who stunned many as she covered the latest edition SCHICK Magazine‘s Fashion Issue disclosed that though music has always been number one for her, her parents ensured that their children got a solid education.

According to her, having a solid education was something extremely important to her parents, especially his father who passed away last year. Tiwa who was recently unveiled as MAC Cosmetics ambassador added that her dad would be proud of the life she has led in both music and academics.

“Having a solid education was something extremely important to my parents, especially my father. Though he passed away last year, I know he would be proud that I am now Dr Tiwa Savage”, she said.

On the cover Schick, the songbird looks gorgeous in a blue ostrich feather piece paired with extra long hair, a soft glam look featuring bold lashes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips. Tiwa completed her ensemble with statement gold earrings and multi-layer necklaces.

