My journey from campus performance to Afrobeat global stage —Tomzy

NIGERIAN Afrobeats sensation Tomzy has explained how his journey from obscure campus performances to international stages forged not just his sound but his identity as an artist unwilling to compromise in an industry that often demands conformity.

It all began in 2016 at Redeemer’s University, where a wiry student named Tomiwa took the stage at a student gathering. With no flashy production or crowd support, his raw, magnetic performance hinted at something special. He didn’t just sing — he commanded the room. That moment planted a seed that would later grow into Tomzy, one of the most promising voices of Afro-fusion’s next wave.

Rising in Nigeria’s tough music landscape, Tomzy encountered the harsh realities many young artists face — limited digital reach, pay-for-play airwaves, and a gatekeeper culture that rewards names over novelty. Still, he resisted shortcuts. He chose growth over hype, authenticity over trend-chasing. His blend of English and Yoruba, and his refusal to mimic Western formulas, helped him build a sound that felt deeply local yet universally resonant.

His breakout moment came in 2020 with a performance of “Shakara” on TV Continental’s Wake Up Nigeria, where audiences saw a sharper, bolder version of the campus boy from years prior. The single, rooted in Lagos energy but elevated by polished lyrics and delivery, marked his arrival as an artist no longer just experimenting — but owning his sound.

Tomzy’s artistry matured further with his 2023 performance of “Owo” on Glitch Africa. Opting for a live band over pre-recorded beats, he delivered a stripped-down, emotionally charged rendition that proved his vocal strength and stage presence could hold up without the usual Afrobeats gloss.

It was a defining moment — a display of authenticity rare in a genre increasingly shaped by algorithms and aesthetics.

In 2022, Tomzy relocated to the UK, facing a new market and a new challenge: evolving without losing his Nigerian core. While many adjust their sound for global tastes, Tomzy doubled down on his identity. He became a sought-after songwriter for UK, Irish, and U.S.-based artists — including Ofili, IKE Exclusive, and Cherry Enterfield — while maintaining a consistent message and sound across his own music.

His versatility shines through his catalog, which spans everything from the braggadocio of “Tontoo Mix” to the vulnerability of “Losing Emotions.” Tomzy describes Afrobeats as “the genre of freedom,” and his music embodies this — weaving in dancehall, soul, and indigenous rhythms, while refusing to be boxed in. Whether celebrating life or confronting pain, he stays rooted in truth.

Now performing internationally — including a landmark show in Germany in 2024 — Tomzy has proven that independent success, while slower, is deeply sustainable. With over 200 unreleased songs and multiple projects in the vault, he’s not chasing a hit — he’s building a legacy. And in doing so, he offers a blueprint for how Nigerian artists can remain true to their voice while crossing borders and bending genres.

Tomzy’s journey is more than a career path — it’s a creative philosophy: stay real, stay grounded, and grow deliberately. As the world embraces Afrobeats, artists like Tomzy remind us that the genre’s true power lies not just in rhythm, but in its fearless expression of self.

