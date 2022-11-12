My journey a testament to my mum’s US dream —Amanda Azubuike, US Army’s new Brigadier-General

A Nigerian-born woman, Amanda Azubuike has been promoted from a Lieutenant Colonel to a Brigadier-General in the United States. ENIOLA OYEMOLADE takes a look at the exceptional achievement of the new Brigadier-General.

THE United States Army has promoted a woman of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, from Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier-General at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, United States of America (USA).

Azubuike was born in London, United Kingdom to Nigerian parents and joined the US Army in 1994. She became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

The US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, commended Azubuike’s leadership qualities and added that she makes everyone around her better.

Azubuike previously served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

She was also Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington.

Azubuike was also a Communications Consultant for the National Football League Players Association and a Public Relations staff for the NFL franchise, the Washington Redskins.

She currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command.

Apart from her military feats, Azubuike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and a Master of Professional Studies, Public Relations/Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

Following her promotion, Azubuike has encouraged Nigerians who have a passion for joining the United States army to contact her.

Brigadier-General Azubuike also said there are many opportunities in the US army, adding that it could help anyone achieve his dream.

She disclosed this via a post on her official Linkedin account.

Part of the statement read: “We have many opportunities for those looking for a sense of purpose and service. As I found out very early in life, the Army has many opportunities, and many occupations, and we award many scholarships. Please contact me if you or someone you know wants to be an Army officer. Regardless of how you define success, the Army can help you get there – we want to be part of your journey!”

On how her journey has been, Azubuike revealed that her family and faith in God played vital roles in her career.





She recalled how her parents passed away six years ago, saying it would have been a proud day for them.

Amanda’s father and mother hail from Nigeria and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Azubuike had, after passing her Army Aviation Officer Basic Course, which spanned 11 years, continued her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer.

“My parents passed away in the last six years, this would have been a proud day for them. But I want to acknowledge my family members who were able to come and travel to be with me here today. Thank you all for coming and sharing this day with me.

“I have said before that you can learn a lot about someone by their journey. So today I am going to share a little bit about my journey and how I got here, because I really never thought I would be here today.

“I believe my journey is a true testament to my family, my faith in God and also this great country that we live in. I think it is what my mother dreamt of when she left and decided to immigrate to this country, years ago.

“I joined the US army even before I became a citizen, and I always knew this country was great, that it was worth fighting for. I am very proud of my heritage, my ethnic roots, we are proud to be an American,” she said.

There have been many congratulatory messages following Azubuike’s promotion.

The Federal Government, through the chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, placed a congratulatory message via a post on her Twitter handle.

She tweeted: “Big congrats to Amanda Azubuike who is now a Brigadier-General in the US Army. Congratulations, @AmandaAzubuike.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Abia South senatorial district, Honourable Dame Blessing Nwagba, also commended the great strides of the Brigadier-General.

She said female children are assets of inestimable value to both their families and the society at large and described them as worthy Igbo daughters.

While urging other girls to emulate Azubuike’s winning spirit, Nwagba urged the Brigadier-General to use her tenure to preach and promote morals among girls.

She noted that the rare feats recorded by these Igbo daughters are eloquent testimony to the spirit of excellence which God has endowed in female children.

On his verified Facebook page, a former governor of Abia State, currently representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu described Azubuike’s growth in the military as an incredible success, saying he was proud of her.

“Congratulations Amanda Azubuike on your latest elevation as Brigadier-General in the US Army. Congratulations on your incredible success! I always knew you could do it, and I’m incredibly proud of you,” Kalu wrote.

