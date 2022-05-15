My installation as Aremo Yewaland, not politically motivated — Adeola

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has said that the conferment of Aremo Yewaland title on him was not politically motivated.

Adeola, who is eyeing senatorial seat in Ogun West, noted that the honour done on him and his wife as Yeye Aremo Yewaland, was nothing but a token of appreciation for his contribution to Yewaland.

The lawmaker in an interview with newsmen after the installation ceremony which had in attendance Prince Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former governors of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel respectively; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakre and business mogul, Hajia Bola Shagaya, thanked the entire traditional rulers in Yewaland for approving to honour his wife and him, with such important titles.

Other eminent personalities at the event held at the Senators Tokunbo Abiru(Lagos East); Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central); Ibrahim Oloriegbe(Kwara Central); Ayo Akinyelure( Ondo Central); Aderele Oriolowo(Osun West) and Ibrahim Hadejia(Jigawa North East).

He explained that his installation had nothing to do with his senatorial ambition as being speculated in some quarters, submitting that the title was a confirmation that he is a bonafide son of Yewaland.

Adeola said, “I appreciate all the entire Obas in Yewa land for coming together and approve me of this important title alongside my wife.





*We want to assure them that this new titles they have bestowed on us will not be taken for granted.

“We are assuring them that we will do everything within our armbit to contribute our quota to the overall development of Yewaland.

“Well, to a large extent, I strongly believe that this chieftaincy title was not politically motivated. I believe it is in appreciation and the belief in me by my people that I can do everything that is humanly possible to contribute my quota to the development of the land.

“So, when it comes to politics, I believe it is a different ball game and different terrain. The direct implication is that what we have been doing to the people of Yewaland, we should continue to do it and do more.

“I believe the title, Aremo of Yewaland which simply means the first born of the Kabiyesi of Yewaland, is a very big title. I will do everything to meet the expectations that is expect of me and my wife.”

