My induction into ‘NBR hall of fame’, huge responsibility — Olowu

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has been inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame.

Speaking at his palace in Kuta on Saturday after the induction, Oba Makama said the recognition places a huge responsibility on him.

He stated that he now has to double his efforts, noting that more work is needed to project Nigeria’s image both nationally and internationally.

Oba Makama, who emphasized the need for collective efforts to meet these challenges, pledged his support to the NBR as its brand ambassador.

He said:

“On behalf of my good people of Owu Kuta and the Olowu-in-Council, I heartily welcome you to my kingdom, Owu Kuta — a land flowing with milk and honour.

“I appreciate the Federal Ministry of Information, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and especially the Nigerian Books of Record for this recognition. I’m fully aware that it comes with a huge responsibility.

“I have always contributed, and will continue to contribute, to the projection of the Nigerian military — the symbol of our sovereignty — and to encourage our officers and men for their sacrifices to rid our country of divisive elements in whatever form.

“As a result of this, I was honoured by the administration of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), which conferred on me the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

“I am also conscious of the vital role traditional rulers play in securing their communities and supporting nation-building — a role that is, in legal terms, sine qua non to an egalitarian society.

“I understand that the NBR was established to promote and support the government in improving Nigeria’s image by celebrating excellence, aligning with the Federal Ministry of Information and the NOA’s campaign for attitudinal re-orientation.

“I fully support this important task and pledge to be part of this nation-building effort, so the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.”

Earlier, the Director General of the Nigerian Books of Record, Prof. David David, said Oba Makama was selected for the honour based on the goodwill he has generated for Nigeria both locally and internationally.

“Our research team did a thorough job. Oba Makama’s impressive track record made him the first person in Osun State to be inducted into the NBR Hall of Fame,” he said.

Two additional awards were also presented to Oba Makama by the Big Brothers Club and the Nigeria Youth Council, led by its President, Aare Oladotun Hassan. These recognized his developmental efforts in Kuta, his unity campaigns among Yoruba Obas, and his status as a national icon.

An elated Oba Makama, flanked by his wife, Olori Abebi, beamed with pride as media professionals, community leaders, and captains of industry joined in the celebration.

Dignitaries at the event included the Rector of Iree Polytechnic (representing Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke), Hon. Mudashiru Lookman (Member, House of Representatives for Iwo, Aiyedire, and Ola Oluwa), Hon. Akinyemi Elijah (Osun State House of Assembly), Prof. Siyan Oyeweso (Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University), the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa II), the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Olupona, and Oba Obaloyan of Kwara State, among many others.

