My impeachment through the back door in 2006 darkest moment of my life ― Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has admitted that the day he was impeached as governor of the state through “back door arrangements” was the darkest day in his life.

Fayose was impeached on October 16, 2006, by the Friday Aderemi-led State House of Assembly on alleged mismanagement of state funds but the Supreme Court, in 2014, nullified the impeachment that ousted him from office just 226 days to the expiration of his first term.

On the other hand, however, he said his happiest moment was when he staged a dramatic come back against all odds to the Oke-Bareke Government House after eight years.

As part of activities marking his 60th birthday celebrations, Fayose made these disclosures in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend while featuring on a live programme aired on a private radio station, Our People’s FM 104.1 and monitored by our correspondent.

The ex-governor noted that a litany of his most trusted and dependable followers who he helped to political limelight had either deserted him or teamed up with his political enemies moments after realizing he was no longer in power.

Fayose who said he had also forgiven all persons that offended him both in and outside of the office, disclosed that his next target in life “is to become Nigeria’s president or a cleric.”

He stated that whichever comes first out of the two ambitions will be his ultimate choice, stressing that God’s time “does not always agree with the calculation of human beings.”

He noted that God had been so kind to him in his journeys through life, saying the best way to appreciate him is to work for him.

He, however, said he never nursed an ambition to become a senator, saying he hated being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage of implementing.

Fayose said he was eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s president if people like President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could be so graced to occupied the plum position.

He said: “My popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the uplift of Ekiti State and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people with no hope of becoming anything in life across the country were enough credentials to make me become Nigeria’s president.

“Let me express gratitude to my wife, Feyisetan for standing by me through thick and thin. Her support and cooperation played important roles in my political life.”

He also thanked his ardent followers who believed so much in his philosophy, vision and mission, charging residents to restrain themselves and be peaceful in their approach to issues, no matter the volume of provocation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE