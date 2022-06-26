My husband will unseat Makinde as Oyo governor, NNPP guber candidate’s wife vows

Wife of the Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Joshua Popoola, Mrs Ruth Popoola, on Sunday expressed confidence that her husband would unseat the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), come 2023.

Mrs Popoola who agreed that though the party is new in the state said the rate at which the people of the state are embracing the party gives hope that it would triumph in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking during stakeholders and consultation of women in all the Hausa communities in Oyo state held at the Recreation Centre, Ibadan, Mrs Popoola promised to give attention to women and children, if her husband becomes governor in 2023.

She said: “What we are doing today is a consultation with the Hausa community in Oyo State because campaign is yet to start. We have started consultations with different communities. This time, it is the turn of women in the Hausa community this morning. It is to sensitise them about my husband’s ambition, and to tell them what we have to offer and to hear from them as feedback, on what they expected from the government.

“Our chances are very bright. Though God owns everything but I can assure you that come 2023, NNPP will occupy the government house. As a mother, my priority in life is how to take care of children and women.

“Sadly, when you look at our street today, you will see many children begging for food while many of them are dealing with drugs. This is because our children are not engaged. Our leaders are forgetting that an idle man is a devil’s workshop. I am not promising that all graduates will be employed but we will ensure our children are engaged. Incidentally, I had worked as a director in an agency that certified skills in Nigeria. I know the importance of skills and I know what skills can do for Nigerians. If we are able to go back and look inward, when our children are properly engaged, social vices would be reduced.

“For instance, a mechanic who had worked in his workshop for the whole day cannot have time to kidnap his fellow brother.

“He would be too tired to go into the street for kidnapping business. He won’t have time to steal and disturb people. I am looking at that area that by the grace of God, our government will revisit those areas that had been forgotten and see the positive impact it will have on our society.”

