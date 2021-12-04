My husband took new wife after he travelled to South Africa, abandoned me —Wife

A housewife, Vicky Rowland, has dragged her husband, Aimola, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for abandonment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner, who resides in Karu, Abuja, in a divorce suit said: “My husband has abandoned me and our children without food for some time now.

“I heard that he travelled to South Africa and has got himself a new wife there. He has not reached out to us.

“I have been paying for hospital bills, school fees, house rent and other needs of the family,” she said.

The petitioner also told the court that her husband travels a lot.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their two children.

The respondent, Aimola, who resides in Karu and was present in court, denied all the allegations.

He told the court that he never abandoned his family.

“I do not have a new wife,” he said.

He, however, prayed the court to grant his wife’s prayers, adding that she should be restricted from taking their children outside the jurisdiction of the court without his consent.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

