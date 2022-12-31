My husband threw me out ’cos he’s dating another woman —Wife

A businesswoman, Mrs Ote Agbo, has dragged her husband, Peter Ogah, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly throwing her out of the house.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ote made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

“Two years ago, I found out that my husband was having extra marital affairs. I confronted him on the issue and it led to a crisis between us.

“He even chased me out of the house with our only child,” she said.

She told the court that sometime last year, on Easter day precisely, she went back to her matrimonial home because Peter and his family members had been calling and begging her to return.

“I went back to my matrimonial home on Easter day, last year. My husband to my surprise asked me why I came back, and threw me out the second time and I fled,” she said.

Ote, therefore, begged the court to dissolve their marriage, grant her custody of the only child of the marriage, and order her husband to pay all the bills accrued in the child’s upbringing.

The respondent, who was present in court, however, denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

