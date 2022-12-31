My husband threw me out ’cos he’s dating another woman —Wife

•I never did all she said —Husband

Crime & Court
By
marriage I want my wife wife

A businesswoman, Mrs Ote Agbo, has dragged her husband, Peter Ogah, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly throwing her out of the house.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ote made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

“Two years ago, I found out that my husband was having extra marital affairs. I confronted him on the issue and it led to a crisis between us.

“He even chased me out of the house with our only child,” she said.

She told the court that sometime last year, on Easter day precisely, she went back to her matrimonial home because Peter and his family members had been calling and begging her to return.

“I went back to my matrimonial home on Easter day, last year. My husband to my surprise asked me why I came back, and threw me out the second time and I fled,” she said.

Ote, therefore, begged the court to dissolve their marriage, grant her custody of the only child of the marriage, and order her husband to pay all the bills accrued in the child’s upbringing.

The respondent, who was present in court, however, denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…

You might also like
Crime & Court

My husband’s sexual prowess is zero, woman tells court

Crime & Court

My brother in-law paid only a third of my niece’s dowry before divorcing her —Aunt

Crime & Court

‘My wife’s extravagance, promiscuous lifestyle has caused me hypertension’

Crime & Court

Church elder caught having sex with wife’s best friend whose husband is in jail

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More