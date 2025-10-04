My husband threw me out after 17yrs of marriage —Wife

•I still love her —Husband

A housewife, Lawal Modupe, has approached an Upper Area Court sitting at Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking the dissolution of her 17-year-old marriage to her husband, Ismaila on the grounds of lack of love and affection.

Modupe told the court that she got married Ismaila according to Islamic laws.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the mother of three stated that her husband sent her out of their matrimonial home on June 17, 2023.

“I do not love him anymore and I want the court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.

The respondent, however, said that he still loves his wife and would not grant her request for divorce.

He pleaded with the court to call for a mediation involving his family and that of the wife.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, however, advised the respondent to make efforts to win his wife’s love back and the couple two weeks to settle their differences and report back to the court.