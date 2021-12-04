My husband threatened to kill me, kidnap our children —Wife

A civil servant, Blessed Nwa, has begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve her two-year-old marriage to her husband, Ahamefula, on the grounds that he threatened to kill her and their children.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), Blessed in her divorce suit stated that: “My husband told me he would kill me and our children and that nothing would happen to him.

“I reported the matter to the police and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).”

She also told the court that her husband was cruel to her, adding that whenever they had a little misunderstanding, he would beat her.

The petitioner told the court that her husband threatened to kidnap their children.

She thus prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and issue an order restricting her husband from kidnapping their children.

The respondent, Ahamefula, who was present in court denied the allegations and prayed the court not to dissolve their marriage.

The respondent told the court he still loves his wife.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling, advised the couple to explore an out of court settlement.

He then adjourned the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.