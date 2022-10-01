‘My husband stopped making love to me, said he wanted divorce’

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 19-year-old marriage between a businessman, Lukman Abdulaziz and his wife, Rashidat, over irreconcilable differences.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage following Lukman’s prayer for confirmation of his divorce in accordance with Islamic laws.

Adamu said that in Islam, a man had the power to divorce his wife saying that Rashidat told the court that she had observed her “Iddah”.

He said Rashidat was no longer Lukman’s wife and advised them to find time and discuss on the upkeep of their four children.

The judge said that the court would issue a certificate of divorce.

Earlier, Lukman told the court that he has not been able to resolve issues with his wife and had divorced her, praying the court for confirmation.

“She does not observe her daily prayers and does not like my family members. I asked her to follow me to the village so that we can resolve issues on why she dislikes my mother and she refused.

“I pronounced divorce to her on June 6 and she has observed her iddah. I am no longer interested in our marriage and have informed her parents,” he said.

Rashidat in response told the court that Lukman told her on August 27, that he had not been making love to her for the past three months because he wanted a divorce.

”He said he would fend for our four children but wanted me to leave his house because he wanted to sell it.

“I told him the house belongs to my children because I built the house with him, it is not his house,” she said

