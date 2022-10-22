My husband stopped eating my food, said I wanted to poison him —Wife

A teacher, Mrs Joy Eze, has dragged her husband, Nuel Chukwu, before a customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja,Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for refusing to eat the food she cooked because he suspected that she wanted to poison him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Joy made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against Nuel.

“I cannot continue to live under the same roof with this man. He has stopped eating my food. When I confronted him on the issue, he said that he was aware of my plans to kill him.

“He also told members of his family that if he died I should be held responsible,” she said.

Joy told the court that Nuel turned their children against her.

“My husband keeps telling my children terrible things about me. He told them that I am a prostitute and that all the clothes and shoes I wear were bought by my lovers,” she said.

She begged the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their children.

The respondent, a tricycle driver, who was present in court, denied all the allegations.

The presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau adjourned the case.

 

