A businesswoman, Nancy Ngi, has told a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), that her husband, Ozor, was violent and he hit her with a hammer.

The petitioner made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her estrange husband before the court.

“My husband is a violent man. He is short tempered and he throws dangerous things at me.

“He uses a hammer on me. I have been going through martial torture. It is even severe now than when we were newly married.

“Now he beats me in the presence of our children with whatever he can lay his hands on.

“I pray the court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she also told the court that that her husband locked the storage room where foodstuffs were kept.

Nancy further said that her husband doubted the paternity of their son.

Responding, Ozor, denied the allegation.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the case.

