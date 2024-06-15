Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, has given judgment on the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Wosilatu, against her husband, Hakeem, on the grounds of irresponsibility and domestic violence.

Wosilatu stated that Hakeem was selfish and tight-fisted.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant, despite being financially stable, refused to be up to his responsibilities in the home.

Wosilatu stated that Hakeem daily ignored her needs and that of their children, but do go on spending spree when in the public.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant always resorted to borrowing money from her after spending lavishly outside.

She added that on many occasions, he would refuse to make a refund and would beat her blue black if she dared ask for it.

Wosilatu also made mention of one other period when Hakeem dealt brutally with her six months after she had their second child.

She explained that he beat and almost killed her after raising an argument over a trivial issue.

The plaintiff told the court she desired a new lease of life and thus prayed that their union be dissolved.

She pleaded for custody of their children but begged the court to make her husband responsible for their upkeep, giving adequate attention to their feeding, education, and health care.

Hakeem refused to enter an appearance despite being duly served hearing notices in respect of the suit.

Wosilatu gave her evidence, “I got married to my husband 14 years ago, but he did not pay my bride price.

“My husband has quenched the love I have for him as a result of his constant beatings.

“He is indifferent to my survival and that of our children.

“My husband hardly ever spent his income on us his family. He would always complain of paucity of fund, but would go a spending spree outside the home.

“He would return home with an empty wallet and borrow money from me after he had given a false impression about himself outside.

“He would promise to make a refund but would always fail.

“My husband would get mad with me and beat me to a pulp anytime I asked him to pay the money he owed me.

“I nurse pains almost all the time because of the heavy punches he always dealt me.

“My husband and I had a misunderstanding six months after we had our second child, and before I knew it, he had pounced and descended on me with heavy blows.

“I almost gave up the ghost.

“I reported him to his father and moved out of his house.

“My lord, it is a horrible experience being married to my husband.

“I want to put my past behind me and move on with life.

“I, therefore, pray that our union be dissolved and our children put in my care

“My husband should be made responsible for their welfare giving priority to their feeding, education and health care.

“I further ask for an order preventing him from coming to my abode to threaten, fight, or mediate in my private affair. “

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, closed cross examination by the defendant on the case.

She stated that the defendant was given ample opportunity to cross examine the plaintiff and slowly state his own case, but that he refused to do otherwise.

Akintayo, in her ruling, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved since no customary wedding was held, neither was her bride price paid.

She granted the reliefs sought by the plaintiff as claimed.

