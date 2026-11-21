GRADE A Customary Court, Court 2, has adjourned for cross examination a divorce sit brought before it by a woman, Tosin, against her husband, Ajilore, whom she alleged was irresponsible, a drunk, violent and in the habit of threatening her with both knife and cutlass.

Tosin said that she left home in August after she got fed up with Ajilore’s atrocities.

The plaintiff stated that she worked round the clock to make ends meet because the defendant daily shirked his responsibilities as the head of the home.

She added that her husband was cruel and violent, and always sought every opportunity at beating her.

According to Tosin, Ajilore has often disgraces her when he comes to her shop to beat her and on some occasions tear her clothes to shreds, thus leaving her almost naked.

Tosin further said her husband sometimes threatened her with a knife and cutlass when he was drunk.

She said that Ajilore refused to let her be after she moved out of their home and started sleeping in her shop.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant locked her up in the shop with a padlock.

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Tosin told the court she was not ready to stay a minute longer under the same room with her husband.

She, therefore, prayed the court to stop their relationship.

Tosin, in addition pleaded for custody of their children who according to her he has constantly neglected.

Tosin, in her testimony said, “My marriage to my husband is filled with unrest and violence.

“I want to end it so that I can have respite.

“My husband consistently dodged his responsibilities as the head of the home. He passed the whole bulk to me.

“I made our children’s welfare a priority.

“I work hard that they do not go hungry or lack any thing.

“My husband constantly complained of paucity of fund but was always in the practice of drinking himself to stupour.

“He disturbed our neighbours and the neighbourhood when he was drunk thus constituting himself a nuisance.

“He did not stop at this. He also abused me physically.

“My husband after beating me would sometimes threaten me with either a knife or cutlass.

“I always took to my heels any time he did that to avoid making his threat real.

“I moved out of his house in August when I could no longer endure his maltreatment of me, but he still came to my shop harass and fight me.

“He once locked me in the shop for almost a whole day thereby disrupting my business activities for the day.

“There were times he beat me black and blue, and then tore my clothes to shreds in the presence of my customers and co-traders.

“My lord, I am happier without my husband.

“I, therefore pray that our union be dissolved.

“I beseech the court for our children’s custody. They are living comfortably with me.

“I, in addition, request that the court orders my husband to be responsible for our children’s welfare making feeding, education and health care a priority.

“I further request an order restraining my husband from threatening and interfering with my privacy.”

The court president, Mrs E.O Owoseni, adjourned the case for cross examination and defense.

She ordered a fresh hearing notice to be issued and served on the defendant.