My husband starved, beat me, took our female children from my custody, woman tells court

A woman, Monsurat, has approached a Grade A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, seeking that an end be put to her union with her husband, Mojeed, on the grounds of irresponsibility and constant battery by the latter.

Monsurat during her appearance in court explained that Mojeed had never lived up to his responsibility in the home.

She added in her testimony that Mojeed hardly stayed at home nor ate at home, and added that he cared less about her welfare and that of their children.

Monsurat added that she was responsible for their children’s feeding and education.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant was in the habit of beating her any time she complained about his lapses in the home.

Monsurat said she had had enough of her husband’s maltreatment of her and thus prayed for divorce and custody of their children.

She further appealed that her husband be made responsible for their children’s upkeep.

She also requested an order restricting him from threatening and interfering with her private life.

Mojeed denied the allegations brought against him but agreed that their marriage be dissolved by the court.

Monsurat said: “My husband and I simply started living together after we met. There was no formal marriage ceremony and he did not pay my bride price.

“I realised that my husband was irresponsible after we started living together.

“He daily shirked his responsibility towards me and our children.

“He hardly stayed at home and always preferred to eat outside.

“I bore the brunt of our children’s upkeep.

“I feed, clothe, and train them in school.

“He always beat me anytime I demanded that he be alive to his responsibilities.

“I moved out of his house when I could no longer bear with his constant beatings.

“I left with our children, but he came to forcefully take them away from me.

“My lord, I pray that you dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our children who are both female.

“He is not always at home and does not have time for them.

“I entreat the court to mandate my husband to be responsible for our children’s upkeep, giving feeding, education and health care priority.

I further seek an order restricting him from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, after hearing the plaintiff adjourned the case until May 12, for defence.

