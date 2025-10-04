Crime & Court

My husband started coming home late, dated other women after he bought BMW

Kabushi Local Governmentn Zambia, has heard how a married man changed after buying a BMW vehicle as it gave him confidence to go after other women.

In this case, Veronica Chiluya 30, , sued  Sammy Shapi, 40, for divorce due to marital disputes.

Veronica told the court that the two got married in 2014 after Sammy paid K400 as dowry and together they have two children.

According to Zambia Daily Mail, she said all was well until 2021 when her husband bought a car after he went to do some work outside the country.

“He started coming back home late and sometimes he would come the next day around 14:00 hours.

“He used to be a good husband, but the moment he bought a car, things changed in the house as he now started seeing other women.”

