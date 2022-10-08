My husband spent only N2, 000 on our 3yr-old child, woman tells court

A woman, Wunmi Adeleke has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it put an end to the relationship between her and her husband, Wole Adeleke, on the grounds of irresponsibility, battery and constant threat.

She further pleaded for the custody of their only child and a court ruling ordering her husband to allow her pack her belongings out of his house.

Wole was absent in court after been duly served a hearing notice.

Wunmi testified thus: I have had no peace o mind since I got married to Wole about four years ago.

“He suddenly developed a hatred for me and took to maltreating me. Wole always sought every opportunity to fight me and would beat me to a pulp.

“He didn’t desist from this practice even while I was pregnant with our first child.

“I treated wounds on my body almost all the time and have scars all over my body as a result of the brutish manner he dealt with me.

“Wole did not give me the needed care throughout the time I was carrying our baby. He made the ante natal care my responsibility.

“His attitude didn’t change after I put to bed. He rather became worse.

“My husband abandoned his responsibility towards our baby. I single handedly bought all that the baby needed and have been feeding and clothing him.

“Wole once locked me out of the house for a whole day after I took our child who was just three months old for immunisation. It took the intervention of his parents before he allowed me in.

“This gradually became a pattern.

“I got fed up with the idea of neighbours and family members mediating in our differences always and moved out of his house.

“He gave our child three-year-old child only N2,000 since I left him.





“My lord, I plead with the court to enforce it that he takes up the full responsibility of our child’s welfare and give utmost attention to his feeding, education and medical needs.

“I further pray for the grace to pack my belongings from his house, “she concluded.

Ruling, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case and ordered that a fresh hearing notice be served the defendant.

