My husband smokes Indian hemp, attempted to strangle me —Wife

An Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved the marriage between a 35-year-old trader, Chioma Izu, and her 40-year-old husband, Nwanze Izu, on grounds of threat to life.

In his judgment, the court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways since the marriage has broken down irretrievable.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve it.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Chioma Izu and Mr Nwanze Izu dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Koledoye ordered the petitioner to return the N10,000 dowry paid by the respondent.

Chioma had earlier approached the court to terminate her four-year-old marriage, accusing her husband of threatening her life.

“My husband turned me into his punching bag. He becomes angry any time I asked him for money and would descend on me with punches.

“On many occasions, he would grab my neck and attempt to strangle me, saying he would kill me with his bare hands. But I always escape.

“I am afraid I might not be lucky a next time,” she told the court.

The divorce-seeking woman accused her husband of embarrassing her parents in the public. She also accused the respondent of smoking Indian hemp.

“Whenever we had any slight misunderstanding, he would rush to my parents’ house or to the park, seize the motorcycle he bought for my father, and would return it days after several pleading.

“He keeps boasting in the public, telling everyone who cares to listen, that he bought my father a motorcycle,” she added.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to end their marriage, claiming she no longer loved her husband.

“Please, end this marriage so that I can return the dowry he paid on me and live the remaining of my life well,” Chioma pleaded.

Nwanze, however, denied all the allegations.

He said he never beat his wife nor threatened her life.

“I have never raised my hand against her nor threatened to kill her.

“I have never taken any hard drugs in my life, neither do I embarrass her parents in the public,” the respondent said.

Nwanze consented to the dissolution of their marriage, saying he was also fed up with the union.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…