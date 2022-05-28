My husband smokes in my room, starved me for 9 months, please separate us —Wife

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, has dismissed a divorce suit filed by a housewife, Amina Aminu, against her husband, Umar Muhammad, alleging that he smokes in her room, dislikes her relatives and did not feed her for nine months.

Delivering judgment,, the judge, Murtala Nasir, dismissed the case and ordered Umar, to pay N10,000 to the complainant as compensation for not appearing before the court four times after being summoned.

In her petition, Amina who lives in Rigasa, Kaduna, through her counsel, S. Abubakar, prayed the court to order Umar to pay N60,000 as compensation for not appearing before the court.

Umar, who also resides at Rigasa in Kaduna, through his counsel, Nazifi Shehu, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for wanting in jurisdiction.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in previous sittings, the defendant obliged his wife’s request for divorce and also prayed the court to order her to marry another wife for him.

The court however, adjourned the case for the complainant to make consultations before its judgment.