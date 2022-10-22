My husband sent robbers to burgle my shop —Wife

A business woman, Eucharia Uzo, has dragged her husband Obi Uzo, before a customary court, in Nyanya Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for allegedly sending thieves to burgle her shop.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner, who resides in Abacha road, said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband in the court.

“My husband vowed that I will never be greater than him while still living under his roof, that was the reason he stopped my business of mineral, snacks and recharge card.

“My father latter gave me money to start a food stuff business, but my husband sent thieves to burgle my shop and they made away with all my goods. One of them later confessed that my husband sent them,” she said.

Eucharia begged the court to dissolve their marriage.

“I want the court to free me from this bondage called marriage,” she stated

The respondent Obi Uzo, who is a mechanic, was present in court, but denied all the allegation.

He, however, told the court to grant the petitioner divorce.

The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, adjourned the case.

