My husband seized my wedding gifts, threw me out — Wife

•I’m sorry —Husband

A Sharia Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a two-year-old marriage between a couple, Harira Sanusi and Aliyu Yunusa.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta dissolved their marriage following a petition for divorce filed by Harira.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Harira accused Aliyu of calling her parents names and humiliating her.

“He will often throw out my suitcases and other belongings.

“He seized my wedding gifts and humiliates me,” she said.

ALSO READ: What I found out about Boko Haram — Obasanjo

She prayed the court to order Aliyu to allow her access to her belongings.

On his part, Aliyu who did not deny the allegations apologized to her in court.

Aliyu granted the request of Sanusi and made one pronouncement of divorce to her.