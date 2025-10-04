My husband seized my wedding gifts, threw me out — Wife

•I’m sorry —Husband
A Sharia Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a two-year-old marriage between a couple, Harira Sanusi and Aliyu Yunusa.
The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta dissolved their marriage following a petition for divorce filed by Harira.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Harira accused Aliyu of calling her parents names and humiliating her.
“He will often throw out my suitcases and other belongings.
“He seized my wedding gifts and humiliates me,” she said.
ALSO READ: What I found out about Boko Haram — Obasanjo
She prayed the court to order Aliyu to allow her access to her belongings.
On his part, Aliyu who did not deny the allegations apologized to her in court.
Aliyu granted the request of Sanusi and made one pronouncement of divorce to her.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now