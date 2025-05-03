My husband returned home late, later deserted me —Wife

•She denied me s3x, I can’t beg her for it —Husband

A 43 YEARS old man caused laughter in the Choma Local Court, Zambia, when he asked whether he will be refunded his bride price after his wife divorces him.

This was a matter in which 33-year-old Fridah Mulenga sued her husband Nixon Mwenya, seeking legal divorce because he always returned home late and later deserted her for five years.

According to Diggers, Fridah testified that the two got married in 2007 and have two children.

She said in 2015, Nixon came home very late and that she refused to open the door for home.

“It was this incident that made me leave home but surprisingly he has never come so we could reconcile, so all I want is divorce,” she stated.

But Nixon in his defense told the court that following the birth of their second child, his wife constantly denied him his conjugal right.

“I couldn’t take it any longer so I confronted her about her behaviour because I am her husband and should not beg for s3x,” he said.

