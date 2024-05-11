Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned hearing on the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Peĵu, against her husband, Ishola, who she alleged, was lazy and refused to work and thus passed the bulk of his responsibility in the home to her.

According to Peju, she was the one feeding her home, and paying the rent and their children’s school fees.

The plaintiff also accused the defendant of assaulting her physically.

Peju stated that she got fed up with her husband’s lackadaisical attitude and moved back to her parents’ house and her husband moved in with her.

The plaintiff said the defendant later abandoned her and their children and cared less about their welfare.

Peju thus prayed for divorce and their children’s custody.

Ishola refused to come to court despite being served court summonses.

Peju, in her evidence, said, “My lord, my husband deceived me into marrying him.

“He was pretentious throughout our courtship. He never gave any reason to suspect he was living on those around him.

“We held both the traditional and church wedding, and he paid my bride price, but this was returned to him.

“The scales fell from my eyes a few weeks after we got married.

“My husband never made haste to get out of bed and was always loafing around.

“He would leave home without making provision for food and would expect to eat on his return.

“I tried to introduce him to some lucrative businesses, but he showed no interest in them.

“I complained, and we argued over this from time to time, but there was no positive change.

“The situation got worse as we started having our children.

“I singlehandedly bore the burden of running the home.

“I was the one feeding and clothing my husband and our children and also paying the rent.

“My husband was indifferent to our children’s education and has never contributed a dime towards the payment of their school fees.

“I got worn out trying to make ends meet, but my husband compounded my trouble by beating me.

“He beat me at every given opportunity and did not relent even after my parents mediated in our differences.

“I decided to move out of his house because I was scared he would maim or kill me as a result of his regular beatings.

“I went back to my parents’ and was there till I got an accommodation.

“My husband, on learning that I had rented an apartment moved in with me.

“We gradually went back to our old way of living while and our relationship got worse.

“I decided to move back to my parents’ house when I could no longer afford the rent, and my husband without any feeling of shame also came along with me.

“We were both there under my father’s roof for a few years, and then he left without holding any discussion with me.

“He has not given me a dime since he abandoned me and our children over five years ago.

“The weight of the burden of looking after our children’s welfare is getting heavier as they are advancing in age.

“I pray this honourable court to end my relationship with my husband because it has brought me no good.

“I also plead that my husband be made to bear the responsibility of our children’s upkeep, giving feeding, education, and health care priority.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case.

