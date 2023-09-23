A businesswoman, Anthonia Ubong has begged a Customary Court sitting in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to grant her husband, Ime, prayer of divorce on the grounds of domestic violence.

Anthonia made the application in her defense in a divorce petition filed by Ime.

“My husband does not provide food for me. He twisted my ankle, punched me in the face and broke my jawbone, when I asked him to give me N100 to buy food when I was eight months pregnant.

“The pain in my ankle did not stop until I delivered my baby.

“He also refused to pay the N60,000 for the Caesarean operation I went through after I had gone through prolonged labour.

“It was my mum and sister who paid the bill and cared for me.

“My husband only gave me N4,000,” she stated.

The respondent also said that her husband is 11 years older than her, consequently he never allowed her to say anything in their marriage.

She begged the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of the only child produced by it.

The presiding judge, Mrs Thelma Baba, adjourned the case till September 28.





