My husband made my life miserable after we lost our second child —Wife

•She’s stubborn —Husband

A Customary Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a 37-year-old businesswoman, Hannah and her husband, Caleb Williams, on the grounds of battery and threat to life.

Delivering his judgment, the judge, Dauda John, ordered the dissolution of their marriage after concluding that their union had broken down irretrievably.

“No one should be forced to stay in a toxic marriage, and the wife deserves peace and emotional relief.”

He held that the relationship between the two parties had broken down beyond redemption, and that there was no need to stay under the same roof, especially as it bordered on the threat to life.

The marriage between the two is hereby dissolved with effect from today,’’ John ruled.

He also granted custody of their five-year-old son to the petitioner and ordered her to return the N50,000 dowry paid by the respondent.

The petitioner, Hannah, had earlier informed the court that she could no longer stay in the marriage because of constant battery and threat to her life.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she claimed that her husband had made their six years marriage miserable for her since they lost their second child three years ago.

“My lord, I can no longer bear the emotional and physical abuse.

“Whenever I try to talk to him about his behaviour, he would lash out at me and tell me to leave if I was tired of our marriage.

She accused her husband of beating her till she almost fainted on many occasions and that he would not let go until neighbours intervened.

She added that while beating her, he would keep saying that she would either leave his house dead or alive.

“I am afraid I might not be lucky the next time as he might beat me to death,” she told the court.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to end their marriage, saying she was no longer interested in it.

“I can no longer stay with someone I am constantly afraid of; someone who criticises everything I do rather than show me love. I am living in a prison, not a marriage.

“Please end this marriage, my mental health is very important to me,” Hannah stated.

Caleb, however, denied all the allegations brought against him, stating that his wife was stubborn and listened to no one.

He also prayed the court to dissolve their marriage as requested by his wife, adding that his wife only did what she had set her mind to do.

The husband told the court that his wife had refused to accept his pleas and had rejected all efforts towards reconciliation.

