My husband lied to me he had property, please separate us —Woman

AFTER six months into marriage, a Ndola woman has decided to file for divorce from her husband after finding out he has no property to his name.

Clara Nakamba 23, told the Kabushi Local Court in Zambia that she was seeking divorce from Mathews Kashiya , 30 after her dreams of having sofas and a stove were not fulfilled.

According to Zambia Observer, Clara told the court she was disappointed in her husband, Mathew who lied to her while in courtship of having property.

“She, therefore, decided to walk out of her marriage.

Clara told court that after the wedding day she discovered that her husband had no properties attached to his name like he told her before the two got married.

“My husband’s family lied that they would buy a sofa, fridge and a kitchen unit, but they have kept quiet since we got married.

“My husband kept quiet about the whole issue and I don’t understand the reason for this.

“I, therefore, do not want to continue with a man who is a liar,” she said.

Clara said she had lost the love and interest she had in him because he is not trustworthy.

In his defence, Mathew told the court that problem in their marriage started after he showed her goods he was selling and buying.

He said his wife did not understand that things he was showing her were for his business and not for their use.

Mathew said he was open from the start of their relationship and he told her the fridge and the sofas were for sale.

He told the court he still loved his wife and he used to show her all the business transactions which he made.





Passing judgment, the senior magistrate, John Kabwe sitting with senior magistrate, Emelda Masuwa granted divorce without compensation to the couple citing that the two have stayed on separation for a month and there was no proper reason for divorce.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.