My husband left home after we fought, refused to return —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till April 1 for judgement in the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Olamide Abe, against her husband, Olorunfemi Abe.

Olamide had sought for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

According to the plaintiff, their union which was contracted almost four years ago was filled with crisis.

Olamide explained that she and her husband hardly ever agree on issues and that they were always having misunderstanding.

She stated that her family members and that of her husband had on several occasions mediated in their differences and pleaded that peace reign.

She added that the more she tried that their marriage worked, the more she and her husband drifted apart.

The plaintiff explained that she came to court because she was at the end of her tether.

She thus prayed that the court dissolve her union to her husband.

Olamide offered that her husband had custody of their three-year-old daughter, but requested that the court grant her free access to her any time she wished to.

Olorunfemi acceded to divorce.

The defendant accused the plaintiff of stubbornness.

He explained that his wife always flouted his order and refused to listen to his advice.

He further said that she moved with bad friends who influenced her negatively.

The plaintiff in her testimony said, “I met my husband in 2010. I was then 22 years old. We courted for eight years and got married on April 22, 2018.

“Our wedlock was blessed with a baby girl on February 22, 2019.

“I believed that with the arrival of our baby our love would be consolidated, but this was not the case.

“Olurunfemi and I obviously don’t understand each other.

“We consistently had misunderstanding and found it difficult to resolve our crisis.

“My family and his mediated in our differences times without number and always advised that we allow peace to reign.

“The fight we had last year was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

“My husband left home after we fought and refused to return despite pleas from me, my family members and his.

“I went to beg him, he told me he has forgiven me and promised to come back home, but he has not done this till date.

“Our family members, having tried all in their power to mend our relationship but failed, advised that it was best we go our different ways.

“My lord, this is the reason I came to court today.

“I appeal to this honourable court to dissolve our marriage so that I can move on with my life.

“My husband can have custody of our child, but I pray the court to rule that I have access to her any time I wish to,” Olamide pleaded.

Olorunfemi told the court, “My lord, Olamide has stretched my patience. I, therefore, agree that you dissolve our marriage.

“I left home because I didn’t want to engage in domestic violence.

“It is unfortunate that my marriage to my wife didn’t work.

“Olamide and I were living in the different towns when we were courting which I believe was the main reason for the crisis in our marriage.

“We failed to learn about each other’s behaviour; we only got to know ourselves after we got married.

“What I discovered about my wife wasn’t pleasing to me. Olamide is stubborn and was never ready to listen or take instructions from me.

“She loved to have her way and always waved off any advice I gave her.

“The more I complained about her shortcomings, the worse she became which led to frictions in our marriage.

“I felt ashamed that our family members always had to mediate in our issues every now and then.

“Olamide loved to be in the company of irresponsible women which I frowned on. I warned her to stay clear of these women but she disregarded all my warnings.

“My lord, I do my best to ensure our daughter is well brought up. I am ready to meet all her needs with priority given to her education and health,” the defendant promised.

Ruling, after she had heard both parties, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned judgment till April 1.