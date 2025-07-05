My husband leaves home whenever we have misunderstanding, woman tells court

Give us time to reconcile – Husband

A housewife, Hussaina Musa has dragged her husband, Hussaini Umar, to a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State for abandoning her whenever they have misunderstanding.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant told the court that the defendant left her without food for more than a month, a situation that made her go back to her parent’s house.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage, saying she can no longer take the maltreatment.

However, the defendant denied abandoning his wife, saying he went to work in another town.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

He agreed that they had a misunderstanding during the fasting period and he reported the matter to the complainant’s elder brother and were trying to solve the issue.

He prayed the court to give him time to reconcile with the wife.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, adjourned the matter until May 8 for the couple to

settle out of court.

Adamu asked the complainant to present witnesses if resettlement was not achieved.