Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has heard the evidence of a woman, Yemi Ogundiran which she gave against her husband, Sina Ogundiran, whom she dragged to court on the grounds that he was irresponsible, a drunk, womaniser and brute.

Yemi told the court that Sina deprived her and their only child the necessary things of life and constantly maltreated them.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant neither gave them feeding allowance nor ensured they were well clothed.

She stated that their child’s education was never his priority.

The plaintiff told the court that what the defendant derived pleasure in was spending his money on alcohol and women.

Yemi stated that her husband could drink a barrel of alcohol in day, while he was never tired of running after everything in skirt.

She further said that her parents helped in alleviating her suffering through their regular support in cash and in kind.

The plaintiff said that the defendant rather than let her be, made matters worse by assaulting her physically every now and then.

Yemi stated that she had suffered enough in the hands of her husband and therefore prayed that their union be dissolved so that she could pick up the pieces of her life.

She prayed the court if her prayer was answered to grant her custody of their child, but make her husband responsible for his welfare with attention given to his feeding, education and medical care.

Sina did not come to court despite being served court summonses.





Yemi in her testimony stated, “My lord, I have suffered enough in the hands of my husband. My life is shattered. I want the court to end our marriage so that I can pick up the pieces of my life.

“My husband and I dated for a few months before I moved in with him.

“We did not have any wedding ceremony neither did he pay my bride price.

“The wool was pulled off my eyes after we started living together as husband and wife. I realised I had made a terrible mistake.

“Sina is irresponsible and does nothing but drink himself to stupour everyday.

“He can drink a barrel of alcohol and will beat me when he is drunk.

“This has been the pattern since we got married.

“My husband is indifferent to my welfare and that of our child.

“He does not give us money for food and cared less if we go about naked.

“I fend for my family while my husband is yet alive.

“Sina is not bothered if our child went to school or not, despite seeing children around us making a headway in their academics.

“My husband not only drinks, but runs after young girls in our neighbourhood. He lavishes his income on them while we languish at home.

“My parents often come to my aid by providing us food and money.

“My husband has no shame. He will eat the food brought by my parents and lick his fingers.

“My lord, my mind is made up on divorce. I want a new lease of life.

“I plead that our child be put in my care while my husband is made to cater for his feeding by giving him N15,000 every month for food and be responsible for his education as well.”

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE